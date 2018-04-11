Alarm Monitoring Market to hit 5.5% CAGR to 2023, Led by Building Alarm Monitoring System

PUNE, India, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds overall alarm monitoring market is expected to be valued at USD 45.70 billion in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 59.83 billion by 2023, at a CAGR 5.5% between 2018 and 2023. The major factors driving the growth of the alarm monitoring market include attractive insurance policy discounts for installing security systems and increasing popularity of smart homes and home automation systems.

Some of the major players operating in alarm monitoring market are ADT (US), Moni (US), Honeywell US), Securitas (Sweden), UTC (US), Schneider (France), Johnson Controls (US), Vivint (US), Vector Security (US), and Bosch (Germany).

Software, services, and solutions held a major share of overall alarm monitoring market in 2017. Software, services, and solutions segment dominates alarm monitoring market as most players in this market generate revenues through monitoring and installation fees, which they obtain as monthly recurring charges. Many players in this market offer free equipment and installation to expand their customer base.

Protocol inputs are electrical signals, which are formatted into a formal code that represents more complex information than that in case of discrete or analog signals. There are different types of protocols for transmitting telecom alarm data. With growing cyber security concerns, protocol signals are preferred over analog and discrete signals as these signals provide more security due to encryption.

Alarm monitoring market is still an emerging market in the developing economies in APAC. The higher growth rate of the market in APAC can be attributed to the fast-growing urban centers and increasing population, among other factors. Moreover, APAC is highly concerned about the increase in security spending owing to the ever-growing threat landscape in the region.

This research report categorizes the global alarm monitoring market on the basis of end-use application, offering, communication technology, input signal, and geography. The report discusses the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the market, and includes value chain analysis.

Building alarm monitoring held the largest share of the overall alarm monitoring market in 2017. Alarm monitoring systems installed in buildings are designed to detect emergency situations such as fire, smoke, intrusion, and flood. Residential buildings form a major segment of the alarm monitoring market for building alarm monitoring; a major part of the overall revenue in this segment is generated through monthly recurring charges, which alarm monitoring companies obtain in lieu of monitoring services.

North America is in the forefront in the evolution and development of alarm monitoring technology as this region is home to some of the largest multinational corporations in the world. Most leading players operating in the global alarm monitoring market are based in this region. Increased R&D in the field of remote monitoring, home automation systems, and Internet of Things, in terms of new and improved technologies, is a major factor driving market growth in North America.

The emerging R&D activities at the academic and industry levels are broadening the application areas of alarm monitoring to include equipment monitoring, building alarm monitoring, environment monitoring, and medical equipment monitoring in North America. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023 as the region is highly concerned about the increase in security spending owing to the ever-growing threat landscape in the region. In the recent years, APAC has undergone tremendous economic growth, political transformations, and social changes.

Another research titled the global User activity monitoring market size is expected to grow from USD 1,071.3 million in 2018 to USD 3,335.7 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing need to enhance productivity of their employees and to protect the confidential information. Key UAM vendors are Micro Focus (UK), Splunk (US), Forcepoint (US), Imperva (US), Manage Engine (US), Cyber Ark (US), Rapid7 (US), Centrify (US), Solar Winds (US), Securonix(US), NetWrix (US), Digital Guardian (US), Birch Grove Software (US), Log Rhythm (US), Sumo Logic (US), Balabit (Hungary), ObserveIT (US), Dtex Systems (US), WALLIX (France), Teramind (US), Veriato (US), SysKit (Croatia), Ekran System (US), NetFort (Ireland), and TS Factory (US) is available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1436000 .

