The fields "First ordinary installment date" and "Maturity date" were incorrectly populated in the earlier exchange notice. The correct maturity date is April 12, 2025.





Term Sheet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Issuer: Arion Bank hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 581008-0150 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Borgartun 19,105 Reykjavík, Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Bonds/bills: Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) ARION CBI 25 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000028660 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Bullet Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 12.04.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 136259 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Bank Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit 1.000.000.000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 2.740.000.000 ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount admitted to trading at this time 2.740.000.000 ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date Wednesday, April 12, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date April 12, 2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date April 12, 2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate 3,00% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention 30/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date Wednesday, April 12, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date October 12, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency 2.per year -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments 16 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index Consumer Price Index (CPI) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value 439,71 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date Wednesday, April 12, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information Possible extended final maturity date to 12 April 2028 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) iAAA outlook stable (Reitun, June 2016) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nadaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Arion Bank hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? 