Performance Horizon Announces 100% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in the Netherlands

Partner marketing leader has won business from Catawiki, Werkspot, and many other leading brands over the past year

LONDON, April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Horizon (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=GJ8AnyjFbncyy_5THPCGHcvT5gS-rQAw60HeiPR2Veoy9Y0gd0ymz-Ygals1aKFBQQtPN3pwIN_muEhKP9Pfo7G-9NcePCPlJ4nWg-zAVQU=), the leading global provider of partner marketing software for global brands, has more than doubled its revenue in the Netherlands in the past 12 months, the company announced today.

Over the past year, Performance Horizon has scored a long list of noteworthy new client wins, including Catawiki (http://www.catawiki.com/) and Werkspot (http://www.werkspot.co.nl/). To ensure outstanding support of this growing client base, Performance Horizon has also implemented a technical and customer success organization specifically focused on the needs of the market in the Netherlands.

"We are excited to be fostering the growth of partner marketing in the Netherlands," said Sean Sewell, Performance Horizon co-founder and VP of Revenue, EMEA. "Brands in this dynamic market are on the cutting edge and looking to fuel their partner marketing with the richest possible data and insights, which is exactly what Performance Horizon excels at providing."

Said Mark Tiemens, Affiliate Manager for Catawiki (http://www.catawiki.com/), "Performance Horizon is one of the leading platform providers in affiliate marketing, with an easy-to-use platform, granular insights, and transparency across conversions and commissions. Additionally, they offer an upgraded tracking tool that allows Catawiki to implement a new commission model based on sales and user activity. With Performance Horizon we expect to continue our growth as we will be able to work towards a Partner Network with a focus on self service."

"Flexibility and transparency were key reasons why we chose to work with Performance Horizon," said Martijn Mik, International Online Marketing Manager at Werkspot (https://www.werkspot.nl/). "Performance Horizon worked closely with our team to ensure the platform delivered on our unique needs. The rich data and insights available in the platform enable us to fully implement a data-driven marketing strategy for our partner marketing efforts."

About Performance Horizon

Performance Horizon helps the world's leading brands build powerful business partnerships that drive extraordinary business growth. The Performance Horizon Partner Management Platform (PMP) is an end-to-end, SaaS-based solution for forming, managing, analyzing, and predicting the future results of partner marketing programs using artificial intelligence. Hundreds of the world's largest brands leverage our real-time technology to drive and manage more than $6B in sales across 214 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more about Performance Horizon and partner marketing, visit performancehorizon.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=UDccno8HAvJUv0sOkH3rirVRWVpdYVQdKCERzaqj-sEkASxRepgGterlka_rHAYSjDluW0GwEL_MxGzthNIIu01SwMfEL4INZxkBaes4ujA=).

Media Contact:

Diane Anderson, WIT Strategy for Performance Horizon

415.254.9086

danderson@witstrategy.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Performance Horizon via Globenewswire

