Widen Enterprises: Widen Launches New Video Asset Management Solutions for Digital Marketers

MADISON, Wis., April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen, a provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, today introduced Video Portals and an enhanced video management suite. Portals enable marketers to curate and share videos with colleagues and partners through a branded microsite optimized for online video presentation. The video management solution centralizes video collections, simplifies video delivery and publishing, and measures audience engagement. Both tools are now available in version 13 of the Widen Collective.

"Video is one of the most important tools in a marketer's toolbelt, and organizations are creating more and more of them," said Al Falaschi, video manager at Widen. "We recognized that brands needed a more specialized feature set for this medium. Our video tools help creators, marketers, and salespeople tell better stories and make a greater impact."

Video Portals are microsites where marketers can highlight single videos and curate video playlists for dealers, sales teams, vendors, customers, and others. Portals can offer public access to video content or secure it behind a password. Portals work across web devices and adapt the viewing field to any screen size. Importantly, Video Portals collect analytics on video retention, loads, plays, and downloads.

Video Portals are ideal for channel marketers who create videos to educate sales partners and buyers during product launches. Portals can also serve agencies that need a secure way to share videos with clients in a professional, branded environment. Unlike other video platforms, portals will not distract audiences with advertisements or suggested content.

Video Portals complement the Widen video management solution, which enables brands to centralize and search their video content in the Collective alongside photos, graphics, templates, and other assets. The solution includes rich video analytics to reveal who uses your videos, when, where, and how. These insights give executives a way to measure, validate, and improve the return on video investments.

Production teams can use the video management solution to automate administrative tasks, like video retrieval and distribution, so they can focus more on creative work. Salespeople also can get quick, self-serve access to the videos they want to add to presentations or send them directly to prospects. Once video assets reach an end of life, all production files can be seamlessly archived to long-term preservation and easy search and retrieval if needed again.

Learn more about Video Portals and the video management solution at https://www.widen.com/video-management (https://www.widen.com/video-management).

