trivago N.V. / trivago N.V.'s First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Scheduled for April 25, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - April 11, 2018 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter for the period ended March 31, 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. On the same day, trivago N.V.'s management will conduct a webcast beginning at 2:00 PM CET / 8:00 AM Eastern Time. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://ir.trivago.com (http://ir.trivago.com). A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels, while enabling hotel advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices.

Contacts

Investor Relations Communications

ir@trivago.com corporate.communication@trivago.com