Selexis SA today announced it has made key strategic hires, signed its one hundredth commercial license agreement (CLA) and purchased and installed $2 million in new laboratory equipment following its acquisition by JSR Corporation in June 2017. Specifically, the company hired new employees, to be based in Geneva, the U.S. and Tokyo, in the areas of whole genome sequencing, global business development, production and operations. The state-of-the-art laboratory equipment will be housed at the company's laboratory facility and corporate headquarters, which opened last spring in the heart of Geneva's biotechnology hub, and will allow Selexis to serve its growing partner base.

"Getting much-needed medicines into the hands of healthcare providers quickly and as safely as possible is and has been paramount to Selexis. Our commercial-ready mammalian cell line is helping partners worldwide achieve their objectives with the highest quality and predictability," said Igor Fisch, PhD, Selexis chief executive officer. "The transition of Selexis into JSR's Life Sciences division last year strengthened our ability to help our partners develop increasingly complex biotherapeutics such as bi-specific proteins, triabodies, DARPins and novel scaffolds decorated with peptides, to name a few. Additionally, the integration of Selexis with KBI Biopharma, a subsidiary of JSR, allows the production of drug substances for clinical trials in as little as nine months as compared to traditional industry timelines of 16 to 24 months."

Selexis' investment in new equipment and employees is primarily directed towards the research and development of novel and proprietary technologies that will enable Selexis to deliver high expressing and stable research cell banks (RCBs) in eight to nine weeks from transfection (currently 14 weeks). Furthermore, the investment expands the Company's capacity to analyze whole genomes using next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods. Whole-genome sequencing (WGS) provides Selexis partners new insights into the genome organization of any manufacturing mammalian cell line. Data from such WGS analysis can be used for safety intelligence during manufacturing campaigns, and in the near future, for regulatory submissions.

"We are constantly seeking ways to enhance innovation and, therefore, increase the speed at which we can deliver high performance cell lines through our SUREtechnology Platform- without compromising stability and safety," said Pierre-Alain Girod, PhD, Selexis chief scientific officer. "By adding critical talent and enhancing the equipment in our labs, we're expanding our capabilities and improving our partners' clinical success."

In May 2017, Selexis opened a new corporate headquarters and laboratory facility that tripled its capacity to meet partner demands. The facility is located in Plan Le Ouates, a suburb of Geneva, Switzerland. In March 2018, the company executed its 100th commercial license agreement. The milestone signifies the value of Selexis' proprietary SUREtechnology Platform, which facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of virtually any recombinant protein. It also provides seamless integration of the biologics development continuum, spanning discovery to commercialization.

Selexis SA is a pioneering life sciences company and a global leader in mammalian (suspension-adapted CHO-K1) cell line generation, providing unparalleled proprietary technology and the highly-specialized expertise that is necessary to translate scientific innovation into life-saving medicines for patients. Selexis' SUREtechnology Platform facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of virtually any recombinant protein and provides seamless integration of the bioproduction continuum, spanning discovery to commercialization. With more than 100 partners worldwide, 97 drug products in clinical development and three commercial products utilizing Selexis-generated cell lines, the Company has a history of empowering scientists and biopharmaceutical companies around the world to realize the full potential of their research. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

