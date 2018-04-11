AIM-listed Cabot Energy on Wednesday said it was still on track to meet its full year exit production rate of 1,600 - 2,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd). It maintained average production guidance of 1,000 to 1,200 bopd. It added that production from its Canadian operation averaged approximately 950 bopd and that it hoped to produce an extra 200 bopd in the second quarter. Canadian production for the first quarter averaged 725 bopd, although this was hampered by a 130 bopd cut during an internal ...

