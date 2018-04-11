Trafalgar Property Group saw its shares jump 17% on Wednesday after it announced it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with DIS Partners Holding Luxembourg. The MOU, which Trafalgar Property Group's subsidiary Trafalgar Retirement + is also party to, will see DIS provide funding for the development of two assisted living facilities of 140 units which Trafalgar Retirement + holds option agreements to acquire. Chris Johnson, chief executive of Trafalgar Property Group, said: "The MOU ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...