AIM-quoted fintech business Universe Group saw a sharp fall in profits in its most recent trading year as contract delays offset broadly flat revenues. Universe's total revenues dropped just 0.46% to £19.62m and its gross profit margin remained steady at 47.6%, but the group still posted a steep decline of 65.5% in pre-tax profits as a result of implementation delays in a single large customer, resulting in revenues from software licences and hardware losing 20.6% year-on-year to £3.70m. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...