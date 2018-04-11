New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2018) - American-Swiss Capital Inc. a development-stage company that seeks out superior quality, yet undervalued real estate investment opportunities designed to generate a high rate of return, announces it has engaged the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").

American-Swiss Capital originated in 2015 with the inspiration that there was a need for a company to be a conduit between the U.S. equity markets and leading enterprises in Switzerland and Northern Europe. American-Swiss Capital's experienced management team possesses the knowledge and skills required to consistently provide accurate and reliable research specifically designed to identify the safest and most profitable investment opportunities. The company has already identified several highly appealing, distressed properties located on the coastline of the sovereign state of Montenegro in southeastern Europe.

NetworkNewsWire is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW's strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with American-Swiss Capital, Inc., NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the Company.

"American-Swiss Capital's experienced management team is comprised of investment industry experts," states Sherri Franklin, Director of Brand Awareness Distribution (BAD) Solutions for NNW. "We look forward to assisting the company with a corporate communications campaign that effectively keeps shareholders and the investment community up to date on its operations and technology."

About American-Swiss Capital Inc.

American-Swiss Capital, Inc. is focused on identifying profitable real estate investment opportunities designed to generate a high rate of return on investment. The Company was founded to provide a global conduit between the USA equity markets and international property markets by leveraging an experienced management team who possess the knowledge and the skills required to consistently provide accurate and reliable research.

For more information, visit http://www.as-capital.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

