

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Zealand Pharma said that it has engaged in a collaboration with Roche Diabetes Care for the Phase 3 trials with dasiglucagon for treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism or CHI.



Zealand is responsible for conducting the Phase 3 trials, while Roche Diabetes Care provides its Accu-Chek Combo pump system for this study under the terms of the agreement. Together, the two companies aim to evaluate the potential for a new non-surgical treatment for children with CHI.



In the Phase 3 program, Zealand will evaluate the potential of continuous dasiglucagon infusions delivered via the Accu-Chek Combo pump system to prevent hypoglycemia in up to 50 children with CHI and thereby reduce morbidities associated with persistent hypoglycemia as well as neurodevelopmental defects and need for having their pancreas surgically removed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX