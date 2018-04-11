Integrated data management and data warehousing solutions support XL Catlin's investment operations

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, has implemented its core Enterprise Data Management (EDM) solution and EDM Warehouse at XL Catlin, a global insurance and reinsurance company. The integrated platform is delivered as a managed service, enabling XL Catlin's investment operations to reap the benefits of a cloud-based solution.

XL Catlin is using EDM to verify security, position and analytics data from multiple investment systems, thereby ensuring data quality. EDM Warehouse aggregates this data into a single repository to provide a clear, consolidated view of the firm's accounting and investment book of record.

"EDM Warehouse has enabled us to quickly integrate and report on investment data from multiple sources and provided operational savings by replacing a legacy solution," said Rob Spuler, global head of investment operations for XL Catlin.

"Firms are faced with increasing demands from regulators and clients to report more data, more frequently," said Spiros Giannaros, managing director and head of EDM at IHS Markit. "Our EDM Warehouse provides XL Catlin with a historical data repository alongside reporting functionality to help meet these growing requirements."

