Focus on Blockchain Innovation Grows While Offering Risk Rewards for Volatile Cryptocurrency Market

In light of volatility in the overall Cryptocurrency market, advanced Blockchain Technologies are hopeful for creating significant opportunities for stability and enhanced mining methods for digital currencies. As the Cryptocurrency market is searching for constancy, the need for infrastructure rises and Blockchain is looking to provide the solution. The global Cryptocurrency mining industry is still a multi-billion dollar market and leaders are hoping to leverage Blockchain Technologies while the cryptocurrency bottoms out. The global market cap for cryptocurrencies remains a billion dollar industry, which is the main factor for increasing competition and growth in mining for digital currencies. Active companies today include:Block One Capital Inc. (TSX-V: BLOK) (OTC: BKPPF), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTC: HVBTF) (TSXV: HIVE), Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC), Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC), NetCents Technology Inc (CSE: NC).

Block One Capital Inc. (TSXV: BLOK.V) (OTCQB: BKPPF) BREAKING NEWS: Block One Capital, an investment company focused on high growth opportunities in the blockchain and digital currency mining sector, is pleased to announce that it has received a USD$750,000 allocation in the highly oversubscribed presale of Token Generation Event (TGE) of Shopin, a New York, USA headquartered, Retail Blockchain Solution Company (http://www.shopin.com). Pursuant to the Terms of the private presale, the Company purchased USD$750,000 of Shopin utility tokens.

To date, Shopin has raised gross proceeds of $40,000,000.Shopin was the Winner of Best ICO at the North American Bitcoin Conference and the Winner of Best ICO at the CoinAgenda Bitcoin/Cryptocurrency investing conference. (Link to Mr. Eran Eyal, CEO of Shopin, discussing Shopin: https://goo.gl/wEqLD8)

Shopin unites retailers and their customers through personalized data intelligence for an unprecedented shopping experience within the participating retailers' own sites, apps and stores and is expanding to publishing. Shopin, a private company, is a pioneer in creating a blockchain solution where consumers own their own data. Shopin works with retailers to create a secure profile that enables shoppers to build and own their complete product preference and purchase data profile.

It will create a more sustainable retail economy where retailers become stronger by working together with shoppers, to get the most personalized experience and value in every online and offline experience. Shoppers are rewarded, by retailers, through Shopin cryptocurrency based on the value of their data, for receiving ads, consuming and sharing content, and referring friends where they can spend the cryptocurrency along with FIAT (cash, credit cards) with the participating retailers.

CEO and co-founder of Shopin, Eran Eyal is quoted: "This will create a new paradigm of personalization, conversion, user data management and finance between the retailer and shopper."

According to Shopin, the Shopin solution gives back to the consumer, the power of individual consumer profile data, utilized by companies such as: Google, Facebook and Amazon and repatriates the financial benefit of consumption and preference data back to the consumer. At the same time, using next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, Shopin enables retailers to better understand and serve their customers. This solution comes at a crucial time when the misuse of customer data by Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data modelling debacle reveals the broken data models of the advertising and big data industry.



In other industry news and developments:



HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTC: HVBTF) (TSXV: HIVE.V) last week announced the completion of the second phase ("Sweden Phase 2") of a multi-phase build-out of a large-scale GPU-based mining complex in Sweden. The Sweden Phase 2 operation commenced mining at the end of March 2018 and increases the Company's run-rate energy consumption dedicated to cryptocurrency mining by 6.8 megawatts ("MW") to 17.4 MW, an increase of 65%. Sweden Phase 2 expands the first digital currency mining facility jointly constructed by HIVE and Genesis Mining Ltd. ("Genesis"), the world's largest digital currency mining hashpower provider. Sweden Phase 2 utilizes custom Genesis-designed A2 mining rigs that are over 25% more efficient than prior generations. Going forward, HIVE is fully financed to add a further 6.8 MW of GPU-based mining capacity in Sweden in April 2018 , and an additional 20.0 MW of ASIC-based mining capacity, capable of mining Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, by September 2018 , being total capacity of 44.2 MW.



Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) recently announced its Full Year 2017 operating results for the period ended December 31, 2017. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $144.3 millionas compared to $35.2 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of approximately $109.2 million, or 310% (2016 full year revenue was originally recorded as $4.5 million in the 2016 10-K, which when compared to 2017 full year revenue would have presented 2017 vs 2016 revenue growth of 3,106%.In January 2017, the Company completed acquisitions of SVG and Wide Angle, and considering these acquisitions were under common control under our CEO and Chairman Bruno Wu since November 10, 2016, the Company's financials for the year 2016 have been adjusted to reflect ownership by the Company since November 10, 2016, when common control existed in accordance with US GAAP).The increase was mainly due to our new business lines acquired in January 2017, and to a lesser extent, one-time consulting services that we provided to certain customers. This increase was partially offset by a decrease of our legacy YOD business in the amount of $3.8 million, as the legacy YOD business shifts to a new exclusive distribution agreement with Zhejiang Yanhua Culture Media Co., Ltd., or Yanhua, which was announced in the fourth quarter of 2016. Read the full release here



Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) closed Tuesday up 4.74% with over 2.3 million shares traded by the market close. "Digital currencies are not like stocks and bonds and all the other things that you buy," said Sonnenshein, managing director at Grayscale Investments, a digital currency investment firm. "There's certain technological prowess that people need to have in order to handle them, store them securely, et cetera." Recognizing that investors want exposure to digital currencies, Grayscale launched four new crypto funds: Bitcoin Cash Investment Trust, Ethereum Investment Trust, Litecoin Investment Trust and XRP Investment Trust. Grayscale is the creator of the popular Bitcoin Investment Trust (GBTC), a way to invest in and trade the price moves of bitcoin without directly investing in the digital currency. The new trusts, Sonnenshein said, are "something that people can really wrap their heads around."



NetCents Technology Inc (CSE: NC.CN) closed up 77.57% on Tuesday with over 1.3 million shares traded on the day. The company recently announced its new website is live. The website combines the eWallet, merchant portal, NC Exchange, NCCO, and front-end website into one place, providing a seamless, secure experience for both merchants and users. "Currently, the online cryptocurrency space is a broken landscape with separate companies and websites for exchanges, eWallets, and payments," stated Jenn Lowther of NetCents Technology. "We know that this doesn't work for our users and merchants and we wanted to provide them with a better experience. With our new website, we have solved this problem and have provided a full solution package for both our users and merchants."



