BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone house prices grew at a faster pace in the fourth quarter, Eurostat reported Wednesday.



House prices increased 4.2 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, faster than the 4 percent rise in the third quarter.



However, sequential growth in house prices eased to 0.9 percent from 1.6 percent a quarter ago.



In the EU, house prices gained 0.7 percent on quarter taking the annual growth to 4.5 percent in the fourth quarter.



