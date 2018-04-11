KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announces that it intends to appoint David Haines as Executive Chairman of the Global Spreads Business, subject to and effective from the successful completion of the transaction with Unilever.

On 15 December 2017, Unilever announced that it had received a final, binding, irrevocable and fully financed offer from KKR to purchase its Global Spreads Business. The offer is subject to certain regulatory approvals and employee consultation in certain jurisdictions. Completion is expected mid-2018.

David was previously Chairman and CEO of Grohe Group, and subsequently CEO of Lixil Water Technology Group. At Grohe, David led the complete transformation of the business over a 10 year period. He joined Grohe from Vodafone, where he served as the company's first Global Marketing Director, building Vodafone into a successful, top ten global brand within three years and across multiple markets. Prior to this David was Deputy Division President of The Coca Cola Company in Germany, and for 10 years a General Manager for Mars across different European markets. He began his career in Germany at Lever Sunlicht, and holds a first class Honours degree from the University of Greenwich in London.

Tim Franks, Member, and Christian Ollig, Managing Director KKR said: "David's experience in driving innovation and growth with some of the world's leading consumer companies will be a great asset to the Global Spreads business. The company has strong potential for future growth, building on its firm foundations and leveraging its plant-based credentials, extensive chilled distribution capability and emerging markets footprint."

David Haines said: "I am looking forward to working with the excellent team in the Global Spreads business which has done a fantastic job in preparing the business for separation from Unilever and building a new momentum for growth."

-ends-

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180411005721/en/

Contacts:

Finsbury for KRR

Alastair Elwen

+44 207 251 3801

alastair.elwen@finsbury.com