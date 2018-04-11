Lubrizol Extends Shelf Life of Pearlstick TPU Portfolio and Offers Oëko-tex-Compliant Grades for Solvent-based Adhesives



CLEVELAND, April 11, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation's Engineered Polymers business announces that it has extended the shelf life of its Pearlstick thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) portfolio for solvent-based adhesives. Furthermore, the portfolio has been extended, increasing the number of products that meet Oëko-tex compliance grade requirements.

The Pearlstick TPU series for solvent-based adhesives have applications in the textile, automotive, footwear and furniture industries and is available on a global basis. The shelf life of these materials has been extended up to 36 months (when stored under controlled conditions).

Recent developments by the adhesives technical experts at Lubrizol Engineered Polymers have increased the number of Pearlstick TPU resins for solvent-based adhesives which are Oëko-tex-compliant. This also applies to most of the solvent-free Pearlbond TPU resins for hot melt adhesives (HMA). These products address the growing demand for materials that have successfully passed testing for compliance with regulatory requirements such as Oëko-tex, in the textile industry.

"As the market leader in TPU and in TPU for adhesives applications, we are continuously improving our polymers and product range. In adhesives, our focus goes beyond finding more environmentally-friendly materials or enhancing properties such as thermoplasticity or green strength," states Jane Cai, regional business director, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers, Asia Pacific. "It also includes increased shelf life for better supply chain management across the value chain. Adhesive applications in the textile industry are growing in line with process automation, as is the need for multifunctional materials. Our innovation efforts are focused on enabling both."

For more information on Lubrizol's innovative TPU solutions, including its Pearlstick TPU portfolio, please visit Booth No. 6.2J47 (https://www.chinaplasonline.com/ExhibitorList18/lang-eng/cid-59220/src-36/CompanyProfile.aspx) at Chinaplas 2018 in Shanghai, PR China, April 24-27, contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:tracy.tang@lubrizol.com), or visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers).



About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.





All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.



Lubrizol's innovative Pearlstick TPU for solvent based adhesives.

