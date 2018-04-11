

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) Wednesday said it finalized global fleet care agreement for Singapore Airlines and Scoot's fleet.



The previously signed integrated agreements for Singapore Airlines' 27 777-300ERs and Scoot's 20 787 Dreamliners were transferred to Boeing Asia Pacific Aviation Services Pte. Ltd. or BAPAS, a joint venture between the Boeing and SIA Engineering Co. As per the agreement, BAPAS is anticipated to support more than 70 Boeing aircraft within the Singapore Airlines Group.



The JV expected to create more efficient and customer-focused service solutions, said Stan Deal, president and CEO, Boeing Global Services.



Under the integrated Global Fleet Care agreements, BAPAS will provide engineering services, maintenance planning and scheduling, and operation control center services, along with materials demand planning and spares support for the airlines.



