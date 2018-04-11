MGT Industries Launches its Midnight Bakery Intimates Collection for Ageless Romantics with Goals, Dreams and Attitude

Midnight Bakery Designs Combine Trends from Both Ready-to-Wear and Intimate Apparel to Create Affordable Looks That Can Be Worn from Day to Night to Late Night

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / The founders of MGT Industries are pleased to announce the launch of their Midnight Bakery Intimates Collection. The new line of intimate apparel is designed as sleepwear that can be worn out and mixed and matched with many common clothing items from customers' wardrobes including jeans, leggings and pants.

To check out the new collection of Midnight Bakery intimate apparel and to learn more about the company, please visit https://www.midnightbakeryintimates.com/collections.

As a company spokesperson noted, shoppers can find the Intimates Collection at top retailers like Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Dillard's, Lord & Taylor and Hudson's Bay.

"Midnight Bakery is a modern intimates collection with an appreciation for old Hollywood glamour that thrives on unexpected details, hardware, and unique trims," the spokesperson noted, adding that color pallets are in tune with ready-to-wear clothing and are usually dusty and muted.

As Jenn Spencer, a Designer for Midnight Bakery noted, she and the rest of the team are thrilled with the new collection.

"We are so excited to launch Midnight Bakery and to meet our MidnightMuses. This collection is targeted at free-spirited gals who believe youth is a mindset, that being sensual is a lifestyle," Spencer said, adding that Midnight Bakery, which first launched in 2017, is inspired by the secret, late-night bakeries of Florence and designed in Los Angeles.

Shali Confort, Midnight Bakery Designer/Merchandiser, said whether a women is wearing the Midnight Bakery items at home or to go out, she will feel right at home and comfortable in what she is wearing.

"The Midnight Bakery collection is romantic, interesting, worldly, and above all, effortless. We envision it being worn both around the house, and out to dinner or a club, by women of all ages," Confort said.

About MGT Industries and Midnight Bakery:

MGT Industries is a Los Angeles based, family owned and operated company that has been an industry leader in women's sleepwear, loungewear, bridal lingerie, and intimates since 1984. Today, the company continues to grow, innovating in fabric and print development, and trend-savvy styling across all divisions. They are especially excited to launch their newest trend-driven collection, Midnight Bakery, which is now available at Nordstrom, Bloomingdales and other retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit https://www.midnightbakeryintimates.com/.

Contact:

Katie Delahanty

kdelahanty@mgtind.com

(310) 516-5900 ext. 1297

SOURCE: MGT Industries