Duni's 2017 Annual Report now available online

BOX, Sweden, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni announces that the company's complete Annual Report for 2017 in English and Swedish is now available at www.duni.com. The printed versions can be ordered from Duni's web site.

Duni's Annual General Meeting will be held May 8, 2018.

For more information, contact

Mats Lindroth,

CFO

phone +46-40-106200

e-mail mats.lindroth@duni.com

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,400 employees in 23 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI".

This information is such that Duni AB (publ) is to publish in accordance with the Swedish Securities Markets Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 11 April 2018 at 14.30 hrs CET

