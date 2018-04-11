

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the U.S. edged lower in the month of March, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday.



The Labor Department said the consumer price index dipped by 0.1 percent in March after rising by 0.2 percent in February. Economists had expected consumer prices to come in unchanged.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent March, matching the increase seen in the previous month. The uptick in core prices matched economist estimates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX