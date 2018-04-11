

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat Wednesday morning after a mixed report on U.S. inflation.



Inflation was tame compared to the previous month, but only becuase consumers got a break at the gas pumps.



Inflation-adjusted U.S. wages climbed 0.4% in March, and the 12-month rate of core consumer price, stripping out food and energy prices, advanced to 2.1% from 1.8%.



That's above the Federal Reserve's 2% taget, hinting the Fed will continued to raise interest rates in 2018. The uptick in core prices matched economist estimates.



Gold was up 10 cents at $1355/oz., clinging to recent gains.



Stocks were set ofr a rough open amid geopolitical tensions, lengal problems for Trump Administration and rumors that House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek re-election.



