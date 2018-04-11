Scientists led by Aalto University in Finland have developed new ways to test perovskite and dye sensitized solar cells for aging, using fast, low threshold photography.Researchers at Finland's Aalto University have proposed a new, simplified method for testing solar cells based on perovskite and dye sensitized technologies for degradation. The researchers explain that their fast, low threshold photography method could detect even slight disintegration in a perovskite structure, with more reliable results than optical measurement devices, and lower complexity and labor requirements than more ...

