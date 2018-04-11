The global all wheel drive (AWD) electric vehicle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 33% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180411005740/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global all wheel drive (AWD) electric vehicle market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global all wheel drive electric vehicle market by product that includes AWD HEVs and AWD fully electric vehicles. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: better handling and off-roading capability

The global EV market is gaining popularity due to the growing emphasis on energy efficient, fuel saving, and zero emissions technologies and systems. EVs designed as zero-emissions vehicles are finding greater demand year-over-year. Most of the regions are also witnessing rising demand for SUVs that have better handling and off-roading capabilities. The high demand for SUVs has also led to the introduction of hybrid SUVs by prominent OEMs.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forautomotive manufacturing research, "Automotive OEMs are increasingly adopting the AWD system for their hybrid-SUVs variants to provide better handling and off-roading capability in varying terrains. The system gives flexibility in power distribution between front and rear wheels by adding a motor to an axle other than the engine axle."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: growing popularity of regenerative braking system to drive AWD EVs

The regenerative braking system is widely considered to be a preferred device by OEMs in hybrid and fully electric vehicles. This system enhances energy efficiency and fuel efficiency by preventing wastage of energy during braking. The emission reduction and add-on features by advanced regenerative braking system give EVs the added benefits that make them more viable for touring purposes. The efficiency of the regenerative system is highly dependent on the energy captured from the wheels. In AWD EVs, regenerative braking is increased substantially as energy can be recaptured from all four wheels when compared with conventional EVs that can only recapture energy from the two wheels being driven. Hence, EVs are more likely to adopt AWD system as regenerative braking system is crucial fitment in the vehicles to increase mile range.

Market challenge: impact on AWD EV performance due to battery issues

AWD EVs consist of battery-operated, electric motors to power a set of wheels. Thus, the battery performance is critical to the efficient working of the AWD EVs. Even though EV battery packs come with 6-10 years/100,000-mile warranty, the battery performance is based on several factors such as the number of the charge cycle, depletion rate, charging and discharging durations, and humidity. Therefore, EV owners are uncertain about the time of battery failure.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180411005740/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com