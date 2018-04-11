BlueData Partners with Computacenter to Provide Big-Data-as-a-Service in Germany

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueData (http://www.bluedata.com/), provider of the leading Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS) software platform today announced a partnership with Computacenter Germany. The agreement will enable the IT infrastructure services provider to offer BlueData EPIC software (https://www.bluedata.com/product) to their enterprise IT customers in the German market.

"Enabling users through the efficient and secure provision of data on-demand means connecting them to meaningful information held in core systems and data center infrastructures, both on or off customers' premises and in the cloud," said Dr. Peter Meitz, lead consultant and solution architect for Big Data at Computacenter Germany. "BlueData is a powerful and innovative solution for Big-Data-as-a-Service and hybrid IT, and it will add huge value to our customers in this area."

BlueData has earned recognition (https://www.bluedata.com/article/bluedata-named-trendsetting-product-in-big-data-for-2018/) for its innovations in using Docker containers to streamline the provisioning of Big Data workloads in an on-demand, elastic, and multi-tenant architecture. Using BlueData's EPIC platform, IT organizations can improve agility and reduce costs for their Big Data infrastructure - with the ability to spin up instant clusters for Hadoop, Spark, and other large-scale distributed frameworks - while ensuring enterprise-class performance and security.

The company recently announced (https://www.bluedata.com/article/bluedata-adds-deep-learning-gpu-multi-cloud-for-big-data-on-docker-containers/) support for GPU acceleration and deep learning tools (e.g. BigDL (https://itpeernetwork.intel.com/ai-deep-learning-bigdl-apache-spark-bluedata/), TensorFlow (https://www.bluedata.com/blog/2017/09/deep-learning-with-tensorflow-gpu-docker/)), and introduced initial availability for BlueData EPIC on Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure in addition to Amazon Web Services. BlueData is the first and only Big-Data-as-a-Service solution that can be implemented on-premises, in the public cloud, or in hybrid and multi-cloud deployment models.

"Enterprises in all geographies are embarking on digital transformation and they see the promise of Big Data analytics, data science, and machine learning technologies," said Kevin Dunn, BlueData's director of sales for Europe, Middle East, and Africa. "But they need a faster, simpler, easier, and more cost-effective deployment model. BlueData's solution delivers dramatically faster-time-to-value for these organizations."

BlueData is building strong partnerships to establish its worldwide presence, and the company accelerated its momentum and expansion (https://www.bluedata.com/article/momentum-and-customer-success-with-big-data-as-a-service/) into new international markets over this past year with 228% annual growth.

"Computacenter is widely regarded as the 'go to' IT provider for many businesses and government organizations throughout Europe," said Dunn. "We're excited to partner with Computacenter Germany to further extend our global reach as the leading Big-Data-as-Service software platform. Together, we can deliver an end-to-end solution to unlock the business value of Big Data for our joint customers."

BlueData is participating and speaking at events in Germany and the UK over the coming months, including DataWorks Summit Berlin (https://dataworkssummit.com/berlin-2018/) (April 16-19) and Strata Data Conference London (https://conferences.oreilly.com/strata/strata-eu) (May 22-24):

BlueData's co-founder and chief architect, Thomas Phelan, will present "Lessons learned from running Spark on Docker (https://dataworkssummit.com/berlin-2018/session/lessons-learned-from-running-spark-on-docker)" on Thursday, April 19th at 16:50 CET at DataWorks in Berlin.

At Strata in London, Phelan will present "How to protect big data in a containerized environment (https://conferences.oreilly.com/strata/strata-eu/public/schedule/detail/64840)" on May 23rd at 16:35; he will also co-present "Deep learning with TensorFlow and Spark using GPUs and Docker containers (https://conferences.oreilly.com/strata/strata-eu/public/schedule/detail/65059)" on May 24th at 12:05 GMT.

About BlueData Software, Inc.

BlueData is transforming how enterprises deploy their Big Data applications and infrastructure. The BlueData EPIC software platform uses Docker container technology to make it easier, faster, and more cost-effective for enterprises of all sizes to leverage Big Data - enabling Big-Data-as-a-Service either on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid architecture. With BlueData, they can spin up virtual Hadoop or Spark clusters within minutes, providing data scientists with on-demand access to the applications, data, and infrastructure they need. Based in Santa Clara, California, BlueData was founded by VMware veterans and its investors including Amplify Partners, Atlantic Bridge, Dell Technologies Capital, Ignition Partners, and Intel Capital. To learn more about BlueData, visit www.bluedata.com (http://www.bluedata.com/) or follow @bluedata (https://twitter.com/bluedata).

