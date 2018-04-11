Hundreds of Leading Technology Companies Partner with Duo Security to Provide Zero-Trust Security

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duo Security, the leading provider of zero-trust security to more than 10,000 organizations worldwide and creator of Duo Beyond, the first commercial implementation of Google's BeyondCorp security initiative, today launches the Duo Technology Partner Program (https://duo.com/partners). This technical partnership ecosystem includes many of the world's leading technology companies, including Akamai, Workday, Microsoft, Intel and VMware. The program enables Duo and its partners' mutual customers to more easily transition to a modern, zero-trust security architecture.

Central to the Technology Partner Program is Duo Beyond, a new platform to address the sea change in how companies secure data in an increasingly mobile and cloud-based world. Duo Beyond is built on the principles of zero-trust and Google's BeyondCorp security framework where every application is logically isolated and access is granted only after full verification of the user and the device. Duo Beyond helps organizations enable safe, seamless access from any location without the frustration of traditional virtual private network (VPN) or network access control (NAC) experiences.

"Our customers consistently rely on us to provide best-in-class interoperability with the rest of their IT investments," explained Ash Devata, Vice President of Product for Duo Security. "We have worked with hundreds of top vendors to support our customers' various security initiatives in the last few years alone, so this formalized Technology Partner Program will help us further scale our ability to meet customers' needs and ensure partnering with Duo is radically easy."

Duo's Technology Partner Program comprises two-tiers designed to serve various levels of partner involvement and integration needs - no matter the organization size or industry:

Duo Select: Customized to assist large, industry leaders such as VMware, Microsoft, Workday, Intel, and CyberArk help their customers adopt a modern, zero-trust approach to security. The most recent addition to the Duo Select lineup is Akamai, who today with Duo introduced a zero-trust ecosystem for remote workers. With Duo and Akamai, even the largest enterprises can enable secure remote access for external users - contractors, business partners, remote full-time workers - in minutes instead of days or weeks.



Customized to assist large, industry leaders such as VMware, Microsoft, Workday, Intel, and CyberArk help their customers adopt a modern, zero-trust approach to security. The most recent addition to the Duo Select lineup is Akamai, who today with Duo introduced a zero-trust ecosystem for remote workers. With Duo and Akamai, even the largest enterprises can enable secure remote access for external users - contractors, business partners, remote full-time workers - in minutes instead of days or weeks. Duo Ready: Tailored to help hundreds of the most innovative enterprise technology leaders, such as ForgeRock, Cylance, Yubico, Avecto, and many more implement best-in-class security solutions with Duo. Duo Ready partners gain access to Duo's existing network of 10,000-plus customers and 2,000-plus resellers, and developers are given full Duo developer accounts to build, test, and certify integrations created with the Duo platform while collaborating with hundreds of other participating developers. Partners often work with Duo to address various use cases such as identity and access management; endpoint security; and security orchestration, automation, and response workflows.

"Microsoft is working with strategic partners around the world to offer the best protection for customer data," said Alex Simons, Director, Program Management, Microsoft Identity Division at Microsoft Corp. "Duo's easy to implement solution is a great option for our joint customers looking to secure their strategic cloud assets."

"Protecting against today's growing attack surface requires leading security companies to work together to protect our customers' modern infrastructure," said Adam Bosnian, Executive Vice President, Global Business Development, CyberArk. "The integration between the market leading CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution and Duo empowers joint customers to prioritize privileged access security to better manage risk and rapidly respond to emerging threats."

Ashish Jain, Vice President of Product Strategy, End-User Computing at VMware explains, "The integration of Duo Beyond with VMware Workspace ONE provides customers with a simplified, efficient way to view and manage all devices from a central admin console, enabling secure access to all sensitive company information and applications."

Mutual customers benefit from Duo's collaboration with its technology partners around the world, allowing them to implement solutions that ensure trusted access for all their applications. It also enables partner vendors to solve new customer use cases and establish additional routes to market on the Duo security platform.

"The Ohio State University has partnered with both Duo and Workday since 2015," said Helen Patton, Chief Information Security Officer, The Ohio State University. "Their partnership will help our community deliver on the university's mission securely and effectively. We look forward to the partnership and the benefits that it will bring to our university."

The Duo Technology Partner Program is now open to new vendors looking to build and partner. For more information, please visit https://duo.com/partners (https://duo.com/partners).

About Duo Security

Duo Security helps defend organizations against data breaches by making security easy and effective. Duo Beyond, the company's category defining zero-trust security platform, enables organizations to provide trusted access to all of their critical applications, for any user, from anywhere, and with any device. The company is a trusted partner to more than 10,000 customers globally, including Dresser-Rand, Etsy, Facebook, K-Swiss, Random House, Yelp, Zillow, Paramount Pictures, and more. Founded in Michigan, Duo has offices in Ann Arbor and Detroit, as well as growing hubs in Austin, Texas; San Mateo, California; and London, UK. Visit duo.com to find out more.

Media Contacts

Meredith Corley & Jordan Fylonenko

Duo Security

Press@duo.com (mailto:Press@duo.com)