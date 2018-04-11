At the U.S. Embassy in London, the Conclusion to an Event Series Will Tie Together Cyber-Risk Quantification with Advanced Insurance Options
Secure Systems Innovation Corporation (SSIC), a cyber risk management firm and the creator of X-Analytics, the world's first end-to-end cyber-risk quantification model, will host a captivating panel discussion on the use of financial risk metrics to identify, measure, and manage cyber risk across the risk management ecosystem.
In a previous session, industry experts tackled how to manage cyber risk to determine risk-mitigation and risk-transfer options. The final session in this series evolves the conversation, focusing on the challenges facing the insurance and risk management industries in quantifying both affirmative and non-affirmative (silent) cyber risk exposure across portfolios and policies.
|
WHO:
|
AIG: Mark Camillo, Head of Cyber and Professional Indemnity, EMEA
|Capsicum Re: Ian Newman, Partner
|Internet Security Alliance: Larry Clinton, President
|SSIC: John Frazzini, CEO and President
|Unisys: Jonathan Goldberger, Vice President, Security Solutions
|
WHAT:
|
Accelerating Cyber-Risk Quantification for Risk Management and Insurance Industries
|
BACKGROUND:
|
As global risk management, cyber insurance, and cyber reinsurance organizations struggle with the significant challenge of managing cyber risk as a business risk, learn how innovative leaders in the space are embracing advanced cyber-risk models to quantify cyber risk across their portfolios and policies.
|
WHEN:
|
April 11, 2018 from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM GMT
|
WHERE:
|
U.S. Embassy
|33 Nine Elms Lane
|London, UK SW11 7US
|
MEDIA CONTACT:
|
Brianna Carroll Boyle
+1-301-502-9012
bboyle@securesystemscorp.com
About SSIC
Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Secure Systems Innovation Corporation (SSIC) is a cyber risk management firm that informs strategic decision making. Its innovative, patented method for measuring and modeling cyber risk, X-Analytics, objectively expresses the economics of cyber risk. SSIC is changing how executives and boards understand and manage cyber risk. For more information, please visit https://www.securesystemscorp.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180411005155/en/
Contacts:
Secure Systems Innovation Corporation
Brianna Carroll Boyle, +1-301-502-9012
bboyle@securesystemscorp.com