At the U.S. Embassy in London, the Conclusion to an Event Series Will Tie Together Cyber-Risk Quantification with Advanced Insurance Options

Secure Systems Innovation Corporation (SSIC), a cyber risk management firm and the creator of X-Analytics, the world's first end-to-end cyber-risk quantification model, will host a captivating panel discussion on the use of financial risk metrics to identify, measure, and manage cyber risk across the risk management ecosystem.

In a previous session, industry experts tackled how to manage cyber risk to determine risk-mitigation and risk-transfer options. The final session in this series evolves the conversation, focusing on the challenges facing the insurance and risk management industries in quantifying both affirmative and non-affirmative (silent) cyber risk exposure across portfolios and policies.

WHO: AIG: Mark Camillo, Head of Cyber and Professional Indemnity, EMEA Capsicum Re: Ian Newman, Partner Internet Security Alliance: Larry Clinton, President SSIC: John Frazzini, CEO and President Unisys: Jonathan Goldberger, Vice President, Security Solutions WHAT: Accelerating Cyber-Risk Quantification for Risk Management and Insurance Industries BACKGROUND: As global risk management, cyber insurance, and cyber reinsurance organizations struggle with the significant challenge of managing cyber risk as a business risk, learn how innovative leaders in the space are embracing advanced cyber-risk models to quantify cyber risk across their portfolios and policies. WHEN: April 11, 2018 from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM GMT WHERE: U.S. Embassy 33 Nine Elms Lane London, UK SW11 7US MEDIA CONTACT: Brianna Carroll Boyle +1-301-502-9012 bboyle@securesystemscorp.com

About SSIC

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Secure Systems Innovation Corporation (SSIC) is a cyber risk management firm that informs strategic decision making. Its innovative, patented method for measuring and modeling cyber risk, X-Analytics, objectively expresses the economics of cyber risk. SSIC is changing how executives and boards understand and manage cyber risk. For more information, please visit https://www.securesystemscorp.com

