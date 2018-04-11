AIM-listed cybersecurity company Intercede has appointed Klaas van der Leest as its chief executive with immediate effect. Van der Leest has worked for a number of large and small, quoted and privately owned organisations including CA Technologies, Intelecom UK, Amulet Hotkey, Global Crossing, Attenda and Logica. He has proven expertise in the development and execution of national and international sales growth, 'go to market' initiatives and customer focused expansion strategies. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...