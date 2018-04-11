SRT Marine Systems buoyed investors' mood on Wednesday as the maritime technology developer said it expects to report a 22% year on year increase in annual revenues and 8% growth in profits. Along with revenues of £13.5m, the AIM-traded company also projects that it will report a profit before tax and exceptional items of £1.3m when it releases its results for the year ending 31 March in July, up from £1.2m the year before. Simon Tucker, chief executive of SRT, said: "These results reflect ...

