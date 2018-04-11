Fox Network Group's UK offices were raided by officials from the European Commission as part of an investigation into the potential domination in and abuse of sports-media distribution rights. Brussels suspects that the broadcaster's unit "may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices." The European Commission said in a statement that inspections were carried out in several EU countries in companies that are related to sports broadcasting. "The ...

