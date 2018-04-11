Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Range Resources' Q4 Results Outpaced Forecasts

Stock Monitor: Resolute Energy Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Range Resources' total revenues and other income stood at $679.03 million, which were higher than the $253.52 million recorded at the end of Q4 FY16. The Company's total revenues and other income revenues for the reported quarter also came in above market consensus estimates of $643 million. Moreover, the Company's adjusted revenues were $651.08 million in the reported quarter, rising 10% from $590.20 million in Q4 FY16.

The independent oil and gas Company reported a net income of $221.19 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss of $160.71 million, or $0.66 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Excluding certain items, the Company posted an adjusted net income of $54.60 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 versus $55.62 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the prior year's same quarter. Meanwhile, Wall Street had forecasted the Company to report an adjusted net income of $0.15 per share.

For the full year FY17, Range Resources' oil, gas, and NGL revenues stood at $2.18 billion compared to $1.20 billion in FY16. The Company's net income was $333.15 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, during FY17 versus a net loss of $521.39 million, or $2.75 loss per diluted share, in FY16. Furthermore, the Company reported an adjusted net income of $142.94 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $4.87 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

The Fort Worth, Texas-based Company's total costs and expenses increased to $806.93 million during Q4 FY17 from $509.81 million in the past year's comparable quarter. The Company's loss before income taxes was $127.90 million during Q4 FY17 compared to $256.29 million in Q4 FY16.

For Q4 FY17, Range Resources' oil production volume was 1,380,649 barrels (bbl), and the average daily production was 15,007 bbl. The Company's quarterly production volume of natural gas totaled 32,864,354 thousand cubic feet (mcf) in Q4 FY17, with an average daily production of 1,444,178 mcf. The Company's natural gas liquids (NGLs) production volume was 9,755,481 bbl during Q4 FY17, with an average daily production of 106,038 bbl. Furthermore, the Company's total production was 199,681,134 thousand cubic feet equivalent (mcfe), with an average daily production of 2,170,447 mcfe in Q4 FY17.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Range Resources generated net cash provided by operating activities of $215.72 million compared to $181.23 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter. Moreover, the Company's non-GAAP cash flow from operations stood at $260.05 million in Q4 FY17 versus $253.86 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's bank-debt stood at $1.21 billion as on December 31, 2017, up from $876.43 million as on December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 10, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Range Resources' stock climbed 6.10%, ending the trading session at $14.78.

Volume traded for the day: 8.66 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Range Resources' market cap was at $3.82 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.54%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry. This sector was up 3.0% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors