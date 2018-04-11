Active-Investors: Wired News - Qualstar to Make Enterprise Class Optical Disc Library for Sony

Stock Monitor: Acuity Brands Post Earnings Reporting

Qualstar has 34 Years of Expertise in Designing Enterprise Class Optical Disc Based Storage Device

Steven N. Bronson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Qualstar, stated that with over 34 years of expertise, the Company was best suited to provide the needed knowledge and expertise in designing the Enterprise Class Optical Disc based storage device. Bronson added that high capacity data storage device demand is rapidly accelerating and the Optical Disc Archive system will offer one of the optimum choices.

Optical Disc Archive is a High Capacity, Reliable Media Storage Platform

The Optical Disc Archive is a high capacity, reliable media storage platform that acts as an on-site backup, as well as an asset management solution. Widely used by broadcasters, sports organizations, and production Companies, this solution is also gaining traction in other industries such as educational institutions, data centers, financial organizations, and compliance industry because of its reliability, scalability, and eco-friendly features. The second generation of Optical Disc Archive system adopts optical media jointly developed by Sony and Panasonic. Rated with a 100-year shelf life, the second generation Optical Disc Archive media doubles the capacity of a single cartridge to 3.3 TB.

The Optical Disc Archive system leverages the technologies and reliability of optical discs originally developed for commercial broadcast equipment. It also succeeds in keeping down total archiving costs and has a very low environmental footprint.

The Jointly Developed Product Will Open New Markets for Optical Devices

Commenting on the agreement, Mikio Kita, Senior General Manager, Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc., stated that Sony is delighted to partner with Qualstar in designing the next generation data storage solution. Mikio added that Sony believes the jointly developed product will definitely benefit its valued customers and open new markets for optical devices.

Qualstar Partnered with Sony for the Development of Optical Disc Archive Enterprise Class Solution

In December 2017, the Company entered into a Technology Development Agreement with Sony. Pursuant to the agreement, Qualstar designed and developed the specifications and architecture for an enterprise class optical disc archive library. Qualstar received installment payments for its services. The agreement was expected to be completed by March 31, 2018.

About Qualstar Corp.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Simi Valley, California, Qualstar is a diversified electronics manufacturer specializing in data storage and power supplies. The Company is a leading provider of high efficiency and high density power supplies marketed under the N2Power™ brand, and of data storage systems marketed under the Qualstar™ brand.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 10, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Qualstar's stock ended the trading session flat at $11.15.

Volume traded for the day: 11.37 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 16.75%; previous three-month period - up 38.34%; past twelve-month period - up 162.35%; and year-to-date - up 32.74%

After yesterday's close, Qualstar's market cap was at $23.53 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 35.62.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Diversified Electronics industry. This sector was up 2.2% at the end of the session.

