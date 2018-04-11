Trust Exchange CEO, Ed Sullivan to Speak at RMA's 12th Annual Governance, Compliance, and Operational Risk Conference (GCOR)

Thought Leader to Explain How Collaborative Compliance Overcomes the Limitations of Artificial Intelligence

MEDIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / Trust Exchange, the leader in Collaborative Business Information Services, today announced that Founder and CEO Ed Sullivan was invited to speak at the Risk Management Association's 12thAnnual conference. Mr. Sullivan's keynote, "Compliance in an Exponential World: The Role of Artificial Intelligence and Curated Crowdsourcing in the Future of Compliance," will explore the use cases and limitations of Artificial Intelligence for managing risk and compliance and compare it to Trust Exchange's unique Collaborative Compliance solution.

The Risk Management Association (RMA) continues its 100 -year mission of advancing the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry by hosting GCOR XII, RMA's 12th annual Governance, Compliance and Operational Risk Conference. GCOR will take place on April 18-19, 2018 in Boston, MA. GCOR members include more than 2,500 financial institutions and 18,000 individuals - many of whom will be represented at GCOR, which focuses on how institutions can integrate best practices in governance, ERM, compliance, and operational risk initiatives into their business strategies.

Conference participants and speakers include compliance and risk management executives from organizations like Accenture, Charles Schwab, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, the Federal Reserve Board, IBM, KPMG, US Bank National Association, and others.

Recently recognized as a Top 50 Global Regulatory Compliance Solution by RT Markets, Trust Exchange pioneered the concept of Collaborative Compliance, enabled by the Trust Exchange Community. The Trust Exchange Community is a community of businesses that securely disclose and monitor key information to increase their trust in each other. Compared to traditional business information services that provide limited, stale, and non-actionable information, Collaborative compliance delivers flexible, timely, and actionable information for compliance and risk management professionals.

Compliance costs are soaring based on the growing volume and complexity of business relationships. A study from Juniper Research recently showed that companies spent more than $10B USD globally on compliance in 2017, and predicted that compliance costs will skyrocket to more than $76B USD by 2022 [1].

"For financial institutions, compliance has evolved into an exponential problem that can't be addressed with yesterday's linear solutions," said Ed Sullivan, Founder and CEO of Trust Exchange. "Artificial intelligence will play a meaningful role in the future of compliance along with blockchain and other technologies, complemented by real-time, crowdsourced business information from Trust Exchange."

About Trust Exchange

Trust Exchange is disrupting the $40B Business Information Services market by enabling companies to securely disclose and monitor key information about customers, vendors, and partners with a centralized, secure cloud platform. Trust Exchange provides Collaborative Compliance, dramatically lowering the cost of compliance by helping institutions automate critical compliance activities, build deeper trust with customers, vendors, and partners, and monitor their own company's reputation performance over time. The company was founded in 2011 by CEO Ed Sullivan, a serial entrepreneur who has created multiple successful startups, and his son Edward Sullivan III who is the company's lead architect. Today, Trust Exchange has tens of thousands of individual members as well as hundreds of customer institutions. Leaders like Nasa, Sodexo, Xerox and others count on Trust Exchange to streamline vendor management and compliance processes and deepen their trusted business relationships.

