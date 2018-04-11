Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Receives New U.S. Patent Allowance for Cannabinoid Delivery and Updates Its Expanding Patent Portfolio

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX: LXRP) (CSE: LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a drug delivery platform innovator, announces it has received another new Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") providing claims that protect processes for making specific compositions of matter for enhanced cannabinoid delivery utilizing its DehydraTECH™ technology. This follows Lexaria's March 22, 2018 press release announcing receipt of the Notice of Allowance for the compositions of matter. These two Notices of Allowance are expected to become Lexaria's 3rd and 4th granted patents in the US.

Lexaria's DehydraTECH™ intellectual property portfolio has expanded greatly and now consists of a wide variety of patent families with multiple applications within. Patent applications span compositions and related methods of manufacture and use for Lexaria's DehydraTECH™ technology with a broad range of lipophilic active substances in foods, beverages, and nutritional supplements, as well as in topical preparations and pharmaceutical dosage forms.

The first patent family is "Food and Beverage Compositions Infused With Lipophilic Active Agents and Methods of Use Thereof", under which two US patents have been granted, two US patents have been allowed, and multiple patent applications remain pending. Numerous national phase applications have also been filed under the International Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT"). One Australian patent has been granted and patent applications are pending in Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, India, and Japan. Original filing dates for this family begin in 2014.

The second patent family is "Methods for Formulating Orally Ingestible Compositions Comprising Lipophilic Active Agents", under which a US provisional patent application was filed and a PCT filing was based thereon. There is currently one patent application pending in each of the US, Australia, Canada, China, the EU, India, and Japan. Original filing dates for this family begin in 2015.

The third patent family is "Stable Ready-to-Drink Beverage Compositions Comprising Lipophilic Active Agents", under which a US provisional patent application was filed and a PCT filing was based thereon. There is currently one patent application pending in each of the US, Australia, Canada, China, the EU, India, and Japan. Original filing dates for this family begin in 2016.

The fourth patent family is "Microwave Processing Methods for Formulating Orally Ingestible Compositions Comprising Lipophilic Active Agents", under which one US provisional patent application is pending and a PCT filing is planned. Original filing dates for this family begin in 2017.

The fifth patent family is "Food and Beverage Compositions Comprising PDE5 Inhibitors", under which one US provisional patent application is pending and a PCT filing is planned. Original filing dates for this family begin in 2017.

The sixth patent family is "Transdermal Delivery of Lipophilic Active Agents", under which one US provisional patent application is pending and a PCT filing is planned. Original filing dates for this family begin in 2018.

Lexaria is now managing a portfolio of more than 35 patent applications in over 40 countries around the world and will continue to develop and strengthen its patent portfolio in the USA, Canada, and internationally. New patent application filings for new patent families are planned during 2018 and Lexaria also expects further patent awards this year. As its patent portfolio expands, Lexaria will be better able to commercialize its technologies and defend its intellectual property.

Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH™ technology is focused on improved delivery methodologies of many commonly used active pharmaceutical ingredient ("API") substances. As such, it provides an additional layer of effectiveness that is designed to harmonize with the intellectual property of third parties. Both patented and generic API substances can utilize Lexaria's patented technology. Lexaria's long-term strategy is to partner with the world's leading firms as they deliver best-of-class products to their existing large consumer groups.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the USA and in Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECHTM delivery technology. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

