Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2018) - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE: OWLI) ("OWL") (the "Company") announces that fieldwork at Salar del Diablo Property (the "Property") was recently completed with the work being done from January, 2018 to the end of March, 2018. The programs included area wide geochemical sampling and a time domain electromagnetic survey, which encompassed 79.5 line kilometers. The geophysical program was completed on March 29, 2018 and those results will be released on receipt. The Company intends to complete a gravity survey in the near future and plans to drill test anomalous targets during May, 2018.

The Geochemical Program

A lithium-in-sediment anomaly has been defined that extends over 18 kilometers from north to south and up to 7 kilometers from east to west or approximately 100 square kilometers located in the northern third of the Property.

The geochemical program utilized a six inch power auger to retrieve sediment and salt samples from 18 to 24 inches depth across the Salar with a sample distribution of 500 meters throughout the sampling area. Fifty-nine auger samples and four rock chip samples were taken in the northern part of the claim block as noted in table two. In addition, 28 samples are included from the previous surface sampling program as previously reported on March 10, 2017 and listed in table one. The samples were analyzed at ALS Chemex labs, in North Vancouver, BC.

The rock chip samples were taken from residual warm spring tufa mounds found during the exploration program. Tufa mound samples are anomalous in lithium 16.5 to 97.2 ppm (parts per million). The tufa mounds are aligned in a NNE trend, and may indicate an intra- salar fault that was recently active.

Statistical analysis indicates lithium values range from a low of 4.7 to a high of 196.5 ppm. The average is 83.65 ppm and the median is 75.75 ppm lithium. The lithium is accompanied by anomalous potassium which values range from a low of 0.07% to a high of 1.97%.

Table 1- 2016 lithium and potassium results

GPS

Mark SAMPLE

DESCRIPTION Recvd

Wt. kg K

% Li ppm Sample Notes 203 1029153 0.66 0.44 24.1 rhyolitic tuff- mark 203 204 1029154 1.07 0.81 35.2 auger hole 1- 18 inch deep sample- mark 203 205 1029155 1.51 0.81 28.4 auger hole 2 - 22 inch deep sample- mark 203 206 1029156 2.58 1.37 82.0 auger hole 3- 24 inch deep sample- valley floor is rhyolitic tuff - mark 206 207 1029157 3.52 0.81 35.1 auger hole 4 - 24 inch deep sample- mark 207 207 1029158 4.84 0.7 31.1 auger hole 4 5 foot deep sample mark 207 210 1029160 1.77 0.08 5.0 spherulitic rhyolite rock chip - mark 210 211 1029161 2.03 0.32 15.2 fine grained lithic tuff- unconfrormable over spher rhy -mark 210 213 1029162 2.59 0.07 4.7 crs grained qtz eye lithic tuff - mark 213 213 1029163 1.61 0.42 19.4 fine grained qtz-mica shell bearing tuff- mark 213 214 1029164 1.69 1 53.3 auger hole 5 - 24 inch deep salar sed vfg soil - mark 214 215 1029165 2.14 1.31 66.8 auger hole 6- clayey salar sed-trc mca salt veneer on srfc- mark 215 216 1029166 1.62 0.66 69.2 auger hole 7- vfg clayey brn soil, interstitial salt in mtx - mark 216 217 1029167 2.27 0.52 33.9 auger hole 8- 24 inch deep, m-dk bn vfg slty-clayey w mca +salt-mark 217 218 1029168 2.1 1.58 132.5 auger hole 9 - m bn clay w vfg salt, tr moisture- mark 218 219 1029169 2.71 1.57 103.5 auger hole 10- hard caliche at 18inch depth, m bn fg sdy silt- mark 219 220 1029170 2.01 1.41 91.2 auger hole 11- dk bn cly slt w abun salt - mark 220 220 1029171 0.75 1 66.3 hand pick of salt concentrated at surface- mark 220 221 1029172 2.36 1.4 92.0 auger hole 12- vfg sdy silt w caliche layers - mark 221 222 1029173 2.14 1.45 95.8 auger hole 13- m bn slty qz-fld sltst - mark 222 223 1029174 1.61 1.43 90.9 auger hole 14- vfg qz-fld mica clay- mark 223 224 1029175 2.43 1.97 188.5 auger hole 15- hard salt srfc, 2 12 inch holes, mica clay- mark 224 225 1029176 2.04 1.41 159.5 auger hole 16- slty cly com salt in mtx- mark 225 225 1029177 0.78 0.92 84.3 hand pick of salt concentrate at srfc- mark 225 226 1029178 3.33 0.4 50.8 auger hole 17- tan fg slty ss +/-mca, com thn cly layers- mark 226 227 1029179 0.53 0.52 30.8 thn bedded slty vfg lakebed- mark 227 228 1029180 0.98 0.27 21.8 cross bd qz-fld bio vfg ss- mark 228





Table 2 2018 lithium and potassium results

GPS

Mark SAMPLE

DESCRIPTION Recvd

Wt.kg K

% Li ppm Sample Notes 320 1028951 2.63 0.35 18.1 feldspathic m grn ss, tr qz 321 1028952 3.23 0.7 71.2 moist clay, tr fld+evaps 322 1028953 3.06 0.7 44.9 f-m grnd fldspthc clay 323 1028954 2.18 0.64 44.9 moist mica rich mdst 324 1028955 2.84 1.24 69.9 slty mdst, tr evap 325 1028956 2.75 1.37 84.8 sdy sltst- lo moisture 326 1028957 2.35 1.07 61.3 muddy sltst, tr evap & moisture 327 1028958 2.32 1.08 123 sli clayey sdy sltst, lo moist+qz, mca, fldspr 328 1028959 2.61 0.77 46.6 clayey sltst 329 1028960 2.73 1.53 104 sltst, no clay, lo moist 330 1028961 2.3 0.57 52.9 qz-fldspr ss, vfg 331 1028962 0.77 0.58 43.3 lt bn vfg qz ss, wl srtd 332 1028963 2.4 1.51 98.7 med-fg qz-fldspr ss 333 1028964 1.54 0.84 71.8 sli moist clayey fg qz-fld sltst w mnr sdy component 335 1028967 1.71 0.82 41.7 med bn qz sltst 336 1028968 0.79 1.48 88.7 v dry slty mdst 337 1028969 0.62 1.51 106 mdst w qz-rich sltst layers 338 1028970 2.24 1.2 74.1 slty mdst, com qz+fld 339 1028971 1.33 1.38 156.5 slty ss,vfg, sbang qz+fld+mica 343 1028973 2.8 1.05 96.6 sdy sltst, 1-3mm clay layers 344 1028974 1.57 1.65 165 thin bd slty mdst, sli moist 346 1028976 1.5 1.78 173.5 vfg qz sltst, sli moist 347 1028977 1.94 1.64 120.5 sltyt mdst,tr evaps 348 1028978 3.93 0.37 31.4 slty ss, prly srtd 349 1028979 3.12 0.55 61.3 sbang vfg-fg qz ss, tr evap 350 1028980 2.39 1.68 176.5 dense bn mdst 351 1028981 2.57 0.51 37 prly srtd vfg slty ss 352 1028982 2.82 0.7 174.5 vfg ss, vfg slt layers intermixed 353 1028983 3.15 1.1 122.5 vfg ss w slty mtrx 354 1028984 3.07 1.25 84.8 slty mdst, mnr thin ss layers 355 1028985 2.95 0.58 52.1 vfg sdy sltst 356 1028986 2.87 1.37 62.7 fg ss w com evap in mtrx 357 1028987 3.79 1.18 117 vfg sdy sltst, tr evap 358 1028988 3.1 1.49 120 sdy sltst/mdst w thin mdst layers .5-1mm 359 1028989 2.37 1.83 172.5 lt bn mdst, tr moist + evap 360 1028990 2.51 0.86 67.8 vfg sltst, tr evap 361 1028991 3.31 1.17 66.7 lt bn muddy sltst, no vis sd material 362 1028992 2.8 1.77 180.5 hard mdst, tr moist, tr evap 363 1028993 3.48 1.68 178.5 lt bn clyst, com evap in vfg cly mtl 364 1028994 2.52 1.51 102 intbd mdst-sltst, salty to taste no vis evaps 365 1028995 4.32 1.01 99.6 gy-bn mdst, v salty, com evaps in clay frac 366 1028996 2.69 1.58 136 lt bn mdst, moist + evaps in mtrx 367 1028997 3.6 1.52 107 m bn muddy sltst 368 1028998 3.59 0.83 108 m bn slty ss, salts on srfc, evaps in mtrx 369 1028999 2.03 1.87 196.5 md bn plastic mdst, com moist, com evaps 370 1029300 3.2 1.25 159 md bn mdst, some evaps 371 1029301 3.45 1.13 73.5 m bn slty ss, tr evap 372 1029302 4.06 1.21 80.7 md bn sdy sltst 373 1029303 3.31 1.19 126 md bn sltst, some evap in mtrx 374 1029304 3.33 0.75 52.4 lt - md bn vfg ss w cly mtrx 375 1029305 2.65 0.98 55.9 lt bn sdy sltst, no evap noted 376 1029306 3.03 1.43 80.6 md bn sltst, no evap seen 377 1029307 3.05 1.34 77.4 vfg sltst, thin .5-1mm vfg ss layers 378 1029308 2.93 0.62 38.1 lt bn vfg ss, no evap noted 379 1029309 2.17 1.07 66.7 lt bn vfg sdy sltst, only sli salty 380 1029351 2.25 1.1 104 no description available 381 1029352 0.84 1.48 102 no description available 382 1029353 1.23 1.72 122 no description available 383 1029354 1.74 1.47 89.5 no description available

Bernard Kahlert, P. Eng., a Qualified Person, as defined by the National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this release.

Stock Options

The Company has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase up to 300,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.20 per common share. The stock options are exercisable on or before April 10, 2020 and are fully vested.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration Company with its primary focus on exploring and developing lithium projects of merit. It has an option to acquire up to a 90% working interest in the 75,400 hectares (290 square miles or 754 square kilometers), which covers a salar located in Baja California, Mexico. The company intends to list on the OTC QX board.

For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.ca

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,

"Douglas Fulcher"

Douglas Fulcher, CEO and President

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the OWL. Forward looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the OWL, including the closing of the Transaction, the intention of OWL to proceed with the advancement of the Property and exercise of the option, and intentions regarding the proposed exploration program. Although OWL believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because OWL can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. OWL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publically any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from the those anticipated in such statements, important factors that could cause actual results to direr materially from the company's expectations include: (I) inability of OWL to execute its business plan and raise the financing required to close on the transaction and exercise the option; and (II) risks and market fluctuations common to the mining industry and lithium sector in particular. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the OWL. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this press release.