Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2018) - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV: XIM) (FSE: 1XM) (OTCPink: XXMMF) has engaged Peter Cooper, Licensed Geologist, to provide geological consulting services. Peter Cooper, with more than 40 years' experience in the mineral exploration and mining business, working primarily for major producers in North America, has been involved in three successful new gold mine start-ups and has overseen projects from the exploration stage up to production.

Since 2007, Mr. Cooper was Chief Geologist and then Manager of Operations strategy for Kinross Gold's Kettle River Operations. Prior to this he spent the better part of 20 years working in the Republic Gold District of Washington State, where he played a significant role in the exploration, pre-production and development of Kinross' Buckhorn gold mine located in North Central Washington State, close to the Canadian Border. The Buckhorn Mine is due south of Greenwood BC where Ximen's Gold Drop project is situated.

The Buckhorn mine and its associated Kettle River mill are currently on care and maintenance as Kinross searches for replacement feedstock.

His knowledge of the area and of the precious metals deposits specific to the Republic Graben will be of great benefit to Ximen, as the company works in concert with its joint venture partner GGX Gold Corp (TSXV:GGX) to advance and develop the diamond drilling program which is currently underway on the newly discovered COD and Everest veins, located on the far west side of the Gold Drop project in Greenwood BC.

Christopher Anderson, President and CEO of Ximen comments: "Ximen is extremely fortunate to have a geologist of Peter's caliber join our team as we move forward with the exploration and development of the Company's assets."

The company owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects. Ximen's two Gold projects, The Gold Drop Project and Brett Gold Project are located in southern British Columbia. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine.

The company's current focus is the 20,000 hectare Brett Gold Project, located about 30 kilometres west of Vernon and 70 kilometres southeast of Kamloops. Extensive exploration has been conducted on the Brett Property since the 1980s including multiple drilling programs, including drilling programs by Ximen during 2014 and 2016. Multiple drill intersections exceeding 1.0 ounce per ton gold have been reported.

During the mid-1990s, contractors completed 360 meters of underground development at the Main Shear Zone, with approximately 1,400 tonnes of mineralized muck being stockpiled on a dump. The estimated grade of this material was reported to average 4 to 5 grams per tonne gold.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.ximenminingcorp.com, contact Christopher Anderson, President and CEO, at 604-488-3900 or email office@ximenminingcorp.com.

