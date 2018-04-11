Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2018) - PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PBX) ("PowerBand" or the "Company") announces it is proceeding with a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) new post-consolidation common share for every four (4) pre-consolidated common shares (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation was approved by a special resolution of the shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held on April 10, 2018 (the "Meeting"). All other matters brought before the Meeting were also approved, further particulars of which are available in the Company's Meeting materials filed on SEDAR.

The Board of Directors of PowerBand believe the Consolidation is in the best interest of its shareholders and sought its approval in order to provide the Company with greater flexibility to arrange additional equity financings. At a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors immediately following the Meeting, the Board resolved to proceed with the Consolidation approved by the shareholders.

Currently, a total of 218,981,402 common shares of the Company are issued and outstanding, and after the Consolidation the Company will have 54,745,350 issued and outstanding common shares. PowerBand will obtain a new CUSIP number for the Company's shares, however the Company's current name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.

The Consolidation is subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc. is a technology provider listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that is developing solutions for automotive and other industries that drive efficiency and transparency in the marketplace. PowerBand has developed and commercialized a leading-edge Software-as-a-Service auction and finance portal platform that increases revenues and profit margins for its automotive dealership, Original Equipment Manufacturer, commercial fleet and rental company customers.

PowerBand's auction platform, the PowerBand Exchange, incorporates the industry's latest auction technologies, market intelligence, and appraisal processes to increase its customers' control and productivity.

