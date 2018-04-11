Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2018) - Morgan Resources Corp. (CSE: JH) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. (the "Company" or "Leviathan Cannabis"), after receiving shareholder approval at its Annual and Special Meeting held on March 22, 2018.

Leviathan Cannabis is also pleased to announce that it will commence trading under its new Canadian Securities Exchange stock symbol "EPIC" on Monday, April 16, 2018.

The re-branding to Leviathan Cannabis better reflects the scale and scope of the Company and its offering in the expanding cannabis marketplace. This exciting rebranding program, including the new name, is being developed by Jekyll+Hyde Brand Builders Inc., a cannabis focused, marketing services agency and the company's fully owned subsidiary - www.WEareJEKYLLandHYDE.com.

For more information, contact Luvlina Sanghera, CEO, Jekyll+Hyde Brand Builders Inc. at 604.908.6468 or Rick Rogers, Chairman, Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. at 416.303.9060.

