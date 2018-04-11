Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2018) - IZON Network, Inc. (OTC Pink: IZNN), the global leader in GPS technology for the golf industry and the creator of one of the most unique premium advertising networks, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Jason Stickler as Chief Operations Officer.

"Jason is an integral part of our overall company growth here at IZON," said CEO Tim Ummel. "His experience over multiple industries along with his ability to manage not only operations and finance but his ability to dissect new opportunities are critical as we remain on this explosive path of growth." Continued Ummel, "I have worked with Jason for quite some time in the past and there is no one I would rather have overseeing all of the multiple operational details and complexities our business requires."

Jason earned a B.S. in Finance from Susquehanna University and a J.D. from the College of William & Mary School of Law. Jason's legal career began as an associate for a regional law firm in Norfolk, VA, where he focused on project finance, public sector law and general corporate matters. In early 2010, Jason became the first in-house attorney for Orion Air Group and Tempus Jets; companies that provided a full range of aviation services to private clients and government entities. In that role, he handled more than $150 million of aircraft acquisitions, filing of conservation easements for a carbon-offset program, litigation of various labor and intellectual property issues, and led the evaluation of an expansion project in Africa. In addition to handling the company's legal work, Jason established an investment vehicle for the ownership to invest their returns. At the investment company level, he was responsible for vetting new investments, structuring new entities, and overseeing the day-to-day operations of the various accounting, human resources, information technology and legal departments. Prior to joining IZON, Jason was VP of Operations for TGT Sports Ventures, an incubator for the golf industry. At TGT Jason led all legal, tax, finance, new investment modeling and due diligence for new opportunities within the firm.

"I'm looking forward to assisting the very forward-looking team at IZON as they have created the opportunity for exponential growth," shared Jason Stickler, "now it is time to manage every single critical operational component of that growth. We aim to not only have the absolute best GPS product and advertising platform, but also be number one in customer service and support."

About IZON Network

IZON Network is an innovator in creating the ultimate digital advertising and GPS platforms for golf. With over 11,500 screens now available through the IZON Advertising Network, we provide companies and major brands the opportunity to access up to 3 billion impressions per year.

For more information, visit www.izonnetwork.com or contact

Investor Relations

Mike Kordysz / mkordysz@izonnetwork.com

IZON and IZON Network are trademarks of IZON Network, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

