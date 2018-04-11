DapTechnology B.V. today announced the immediate availability of FireCore General Purpose Link (GPLink) for the Microsemi (now Microchip) IGLOO2 and SmartFusion2 FPGA devices.

The SAE AS5643 compliant FireCore GPLink IP Core is targeted at applications requiring a replacement for the currently used general purpose Link Layer Controller chips. FireCore GPLink has all functional blocks typically required for A&D implementations. Several markets can make use of the FireCore GPLink IP Core including Aerospace Defense (A&D), Industrial, and Consumer Electronics. Examples of typical applications in A&D for the FireCore GPLink include remote I/O devices (RIO) and their standardized network interfaces (e.g. NDB, BIM, NIU).

FireCore also includes FireGate, a fully IEEE-1394b compliant PHY layer . Having FireGate connect and operate at S200 and S400 (the S100 version is to follow soon) marks a new milestone for the usage of IEEE-1394 in A&D as many current upcoming programs can now leverage the FLASH-based FPGA benefits offered by the IGLOO2 and SmartFusion2 platforms together with the full-featured functionality of the FireGate PHY IP core.

Jeroen de Zoeten, Dap's Director of Engineering proudly adds: "FireCore is designed to be highly configurable. It allows for the pre-configuration of key functions and components via compilation parameters and the optimization of FPGA resources. For example, the number of PHY ports can be customized from 1 16, which is great for a wide variety of devices."

DapTechnology is a company specializing in products, systems and solutions based on the IEEE-1394 SAE AS5643 Standards. Since its inception in 1998, the company has been working closely with the IEEE-1394 SAE AS5643 standards development organizations, strategic industry partners and key customers to develop world-class products employing IEEE-1394 SAE AS5643. The DapTechnology FireSpy IEEE-1394a and IEEE-1394b Protocol Analyzer products have gained worldwide acceptance and is currently being used in various aerospace defense, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive product development efforts. DapTechnology's business growth in recent years is a testament of the company's commitment to meticulous engineering disciplines, exceptional quality and customer satisfaction. Both DapTechnology B.V. and DapUSA, Inc. are owned by DapHolding BV. DapUSA, based in Phoenix, AZ, was formed in 2005 to address the ever-growing North American market for IEEE-1394 systems and solutions.

