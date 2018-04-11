Technavio's latest market research report on the global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market will grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The increase in the number of working women is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The surge in the number of working women has led to the need for breastfeeding supplies because maternity leaves are not very long, and new mothers must get back to work soon after giving birth. Thus, these mothers are not able to give their babies enough time. But they do not want to compromise on the nutrition they give to their babies. As a result, they choose breast pumps to pump breastmilk and use breastmilk storage bags and bottles to store breastmilk. This milk can be fed to the child by anyone in the family, thereby proving to be the most vital factor to boost the sales of breastmilk storage bags and bottles.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of special coolers as one of the key emerging trends driving the global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market:

Advent of special coolers

Previously, feeding their babies was a major concern for working mothers who had to stock the refrigerator with a huge stash of frozen milk before leaving or rely on formula milk. But, the advent of the special cooler and quick shipping resolved the issue of breastmilk transportation for working mothers. This breastmilk travel solution for lactating working mothers aided in providing almost everything a working mother needs to send breastmilk to her baby. The breastmilk can be pumped directly and shipped home for the baby. The quick-breastmilk shipping facility assists working mothers in avoiding the inconvenience of transporting their breastmilk.

"The special cooler, which is available in large and small options, can be chosen based on requirement. Mothers can pump breastmilk and store it directly in the special cooler. The special cooler is then prepared for shipping by attaching a prepaid shipping label and shipped directly to the house to feed the baby. Once it reaches home, the mothers get the shipping notifications on their phones through e-mail," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on retail goods and services

Global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market segmentation

This market research report segments the global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market into the following products (bottles and bags), end-users (0-6 months' baby and 7-12 months' baby), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The bottles segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 61% of the market. This segment of the market is expected to project significant growth during the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 51%. The market share of this region is anticipated to decrease to some extent by 2022. However, the Americas will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

