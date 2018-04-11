NRT Sightline: NRT Acquires NCC, Leading Provider of Next Generation Credit Marker and AML Information Services to Global Gaming Operators

NCC is a strong addition to the NRT family of businesses, enabling the company to fortify a leading position in casino credit platforms and further enhancing NRT's value proposition by providing casino operators opportunities to grow revenue, reduce risk, meet compliance regulations, and better serve their VIP guests.

LAS VEGAS, April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRT Technology Corp. ("NRT"), a global technology leader of current and next generation payment systems, specialized financial/marketing self-serve kiosks, and digital and mobile experiences, announced that it has acquired the assets of privately held National Cred-A-Chek, Inc. ("NCC") the leading provider of information services for underwriting credit markers to more than 300 casino operators around the world. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The NCC acquisition follows closely on the heels of NRT's recently announced eMarker acquisition, a solution which uses mobile technology and digital signatures to eliminate the cumbersome process of managing paper-issued casino markers, thereby expediting the marker process for casinos and their patrons.

NCC is a versatile and essential source of data on which casinos rely to make informed decisions regarding the underwriting of credit markers for their guests. By leveraging this powerful FCRA-compliant (Fair Credit Reporting Act) cloud-based platform in conjunction with eMarker, NRT will become the first and only end-to-end solution for credit application hosting, bank verification data, gaming credit history data, third-party credit bureau data, ID validation, AML compliance, issuance, processing, storage, redemption, and repayment of casino markers.

"NCC is a great company with a long and successful history of using data and technology to deliver unparalleled insight into casino guests and their credit worthiness," said Christine Landis, President of NCC. "Our service goes back 40 years, and it has been a privilege to carry on Diane Hunt's legacy. Now is the right time to pass it off to a forward-thinking management team that can leverage our global operating model and technology platform."

"This acquisition opens an exciting opportunity and is a strong fit for NRT. It reinforces our strategic focus to be a leading global casino information and data analytics solutions provider," said John Dominelli, NRT's Founder and President. "We're delighted to count on the expertise of NCC's management and staff, and we welcome them into the NRT family."

NRT's recent investment in Gaming Analytics.AI will further set the stage for the next evolution of technology enhancements for the gaming industry, allowing NRT to incorporate AI search-driven analytics with insights and contexts of marker player behavior and preferences.

"NCC and eMarker together create a groundbreaking end-to-end marker underwriting and issuance solution for casinos," said Kirk Sanford, Sightline Payments Founder and CEO. "Through NCC, we will have a robust platform connected to hundreds of casinos from which to offer advanced data analytics services for underwriting processes and 'next generation' risk scoring information."

Mrs. Landis added, "Our immediate objective is consistency and continuity for our customers and the NCC team members. I will stay on through a transition period to bring all the benefits of the combined companies together as quickly as possible while ensuring that NCC's solutions remain as nimble and well-organized as ever, and to efficiently incorporate more capabilities to accelerate performance for our valued customers."

About NCC

For the past 40 years, NCC's mission has been to help our over 300 casino partners around the world to optimize risk-based decisions for underwriting of casino credit and to meet AML compliance requirements. Our FCRA-compliant cloud-based platform automates marker credit applications and consolidates multidimensional reports of casino marker, front money, and check cashing information, bank verification data, as well as third-party credit bureau, identity validation, and KYC tools.

About NRT & Sightline

On closing of the pending merger, NRT Sightline will be the global leader in the design and development of enterprise platforms for the gaming industry, including current and next generation payment systems, specialized self-serve financial/marketing kiosks, big data analytics utilizing artificial intelligence and gamification, credit marker information services, and digital and mobile experiences. Through our global family of companies, we enable more than 1 billion physical and digital commerce experiences at over 750 casino properties worldwide, including the top 25 largest casino corporations. By seamlessly combining technological innovation with strategic partnerships, our companies create the most convenient, reliable, and secure omni-channel payment ecosystem for casino operators and their guests. NRT and Sightline have been recognized with numerous industry awards, including the coveted "Most Innovative Gaming Technology Product of the Year" for our Play+ cloud-based cashless funding platform. Our collective solutions are used by casinos, lotteries, race and sports, banking & retailers around the world.

For further information about this acquisition, please contact: Michael Dominelli, NRT's SVP Marketing mdominelli@nrttech.com

For more information about Sightline or its pending merger with NRT, please contact: Omer Sattar, Sightline's EVP Strategic Relationships osattar@sightlinepayments.com

