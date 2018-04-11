Workday, Inc.: Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch

MILAN, April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/homepage.html) (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/human-capital-management.html), today announced it is expanding its operations into Italy with the opening of a new office in Milan. Services partners that currently support existing local customers are ready to assist new Workday deployments in Italy.

Workday started in 2005 with a clean sheet of paper in the cloud and a disruptive idea: to put people at the centre of enterprise software. Today, the company has more than 2,100 customers globally that have selected Workday for unique benefits including:

- Seventy percent of Workday's rapidly-growing customer community-ranging from midsized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises-are live. Because of this intensive focus on customer success, Workday has consistently achieved an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating over 95 percent, with a 98 percent customer satisfaction rating this year. One Unified System - With Workday, organisations have a single system to streamline their finance and HR operational processes and create a more engaging experience for their employees. Workday's unified suite of products empowers customers with the only cloud system to plan, execute, and analyse their business through one secure environment.



With the new office opening, Workday now has a presence in 15 countries across EMEA, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK, as well as regional data centres in Dublin and Amsterdam. The company has more than 1,400 employees across EMEA.

Comments on the News

"As a multinational company, we wanted to create one global people management system, enabling our business leaders to work with a single source of truth about the workforce," said Laura Bruno, HR director, Italy and Malta, Sanofi. "Workday is transforming the way people work in HR and improving how employees and managers interact on HR matters. Critically, the continuous innovation that comes from the Workday community means that Workday is not only a partner today, but for the future. We are excited to see Workday expand its operations into Italy as we continue on our journey together."

"We are honoured that 175 of the Fortune 500 already use Workday, and we have more than 450 global companies in Italy gaining value from their Workday experience," said Gonzalo Benedit, president, EMEA and APJ, Workday. "We are ready to help more organisations in Italy drive their business transformations-with one unified system for financial management and HCM that is easy to use, quick to deploy, and ready to support future growth."

About Workday

Workday (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/homepage.html) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/human-capital-management.html). Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organisations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

