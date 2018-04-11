Dan Shiff Named Vice President of Business Development for Ringba

Shiff Brings a Wealth of Experience in Finance and Tech to His New Role with Ringba

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / Ringba, an innovative global communications platform, is pleased to welcome Dan Shiff as their new Vice President of Business Development. Describing himself as "from Wall Street to Tech Geek," Shiff comes to Ringba with 20 plus years of experience in finance, technology and media.

As a new employee at Ringba, Shiff is ready to start applying his sales, relationship nurturing, finance, and technology acumen to his role as VP of Business Development. Shiff also has a number of past successes in fundraising, and is eager to apply this breadth of knowledge to Ringba.

"Dan is a strategic leader known for integrity, transparency, professionalism, and forward-thinking insight," a company spokesperson noted.

"We're ecstatic to have him lead our sales and business development efforts here at Ringba."

Hailing originally from Montreal, Shiff completed his undergraduate studies at McGill University in finance, and began his career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs in New York. During his tenure, he also worked as an institutional equity capital markets salesperson covering the technology sector bringing many companies public, including eBay and Amazon; his clients were some of America's largest institutional investors. Shiff's financial experience continued at Lehman Brothers where he acted as a wealth management private banker, and ultimately to Morgan Stanley where Shiff was Vice President in the prime brokerage group, covering pension and hedge funds.

Shiff entered the ad tech space in 2008 where he ran sales for YEP! Interactive, a CPA affiliate network, before moving back to Montreal in 2012 to join Upclick, a payment processing platform where he too ran sales and added significantly to their portfolio of clients and monthly revenues. Shiff successfully rebranded the company's sales efforts globally within the payment industry for digital goods.

Shiff also earned a Master of Business Administration from the Forbes School of Business in 2016. He is also a private pilot, an avid yogi, SCUBA divemaster, and is extremely active within the volunteer efforts of Federation CJA. Shiff also has a passion for Bulldogs.

The fact that Ringba would hire such a highly experienced Vice President of Business Development will not surprise the many satisfied clients who have worked with Ringba. Since the company first opened, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for adding only the best and most successful employees to their team.

"We are very excited to Dan to our team at Ringba. Not only will he bring a tighter focus on customer relationship quality to our sales team, but also be a great role model for our employees and clients who come into contact with him," the spokesperson noted.

