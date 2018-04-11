The world's first global luxury watch database has sold 3.5 million BASE tokens

The world's first decentralized luxury watch database announces the closure of its presale event which started on March 27th. ChronoBase succeeded in selling more than 3.5 million BASE tokens and raising more than $250,000. The token sale opens the next stage of project development, a platform integration with the Ethereum blockchain.

The main token sale event is scheduled to start on May 11th with 66,494,833 BASE tokens available, including up to 35% token bonus offered to the early buyers. The nominal price for 1 BASE is 0.1 USD. BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC and DASH cryptocurrencies are accepted.

Once the token sale is completed in July and token distribution event takes place, BASE tokens will be released to the buyers' Ethereum ERC20 wallets. There is no lock-up period, the tokens will be freely transferable and tradeable on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Andreas Fleischer, ChronoBase CEO, says: 'A deep understanding of the blockchain technology allowed our experts to create a project which overcomes data safety and retention issues on the luxury watch market. Now anyone can benefit from this global ecosystem, where the information on watches, their current status, as well as their provenance and service history is stored. We invite you to take part in building solutions for the modern luxury watch market.'

BASE utility token will enable a thriving, self-sustaining ecosystem around the ChronoBase decentralized database and mobile applications. Token holders will be able to pay BASE tokens for ChronoBase services and platform access. Token holders may also benefit from growth in BASE token value and soon BASE will be convertible to BTC and ETH on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ChronoBase

ChronoBase is a reliable and easily accessible database with the information on thousands of luxury watches, which can be registered by manufacturers, dealers and owners. The project has modern blockchain technology a decentralized database as its cornerstone. The whole life cycle of a luxury watch, from manufacturing to end user, can now be recorded in blockchain. For more information visit https://chronobase.io/.

