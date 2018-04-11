

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The aftermath of the deadly chemical-weapons attack in Syria is escalating to a more serious level, with President Donald Trump warning Russia to 'get ready' for missiles to be fired into Syria.



The series of war rhetorics were triggered by Trump putting the blame for Saturday's chemical-weapons attack in the rebel-held eastern city of Douma on the Syrian regime and its ally Russia, which provides military backing to Damascus.



The governments of Syria and Russia denied any responsibility, but Trump warned that his government is mulling several options for striking Syria.



Russia responded to it by warning Washington that it will 'bear responsibility' for any 'illegal military adventure' it carries out.



The head of the Russian military said that US missiles would be shot down and their launch sites targeted.



Trump replied to it on Twitter Wednesday.



'Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'.



He advised Moscow not to be partners with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whom he described as 'a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it.'



In his next tweet Trump indicated the need to work together to isolate Syria: 'Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?'



A US Navy guided-missile destroyer is anchored in the Mediterranean, and the European air traffic control agency has warned airlines to take 'due consideration' while in the eastern part of the sea over the next few days, anticipating the possible launch of missiles into Syria.



