Park Systems, World-Leading Manufacturer of Atomic Force Microscopes Expands with a New Subsidiary in Mexico

SANTA CLARA, California, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems, world-leading manufacturer of Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM), announced the opening of their subsidiary in Mexico, Park Systems Microscopy SA de CV, to better serve the nanotechnology markets in Mexico and Latin America. The new office is located in Reforma Latino Paseo de la Reforma, 296 Col Juarez Ciudad de Mexico, CP and will serve as a central hub for AFM research, providing technical sales and service to the region.

"Park Systems is pleased to expand into Mexico with the opening of our new subsidiary which will be fully staffed with trained engineers and scientists with PhDs from major universities and sales experience from JEOL and Zeiss," commented Keibock Lee, Park Systems President. "With the growing need for AFM in Mexico and Latin America, we are pleased to establish Park Mexico in the region to advance nanotechnology with our world-renowned AFM equipment."

Since going public and listing on KOSDAQ in 2016, Park Systems' stock has quadrupled as they continue to lead the world in growing AFM market share. In Mexico, Park will continue to work closely with their established distribution partners in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador to ensure the highest level of customer service and technical support and access to its advanced AFM equipment.

"I cordially welcome Park Systems with confidence that its cutting-edge AFM technology will strengthen the academic and research scientific community here in Mexico," comments Dr. Jesus Arenas Alatorre, Researcher for the Institute of Physics UNAM and former President of the Mexican Association of Microscopy, A.C. "At UNAM, we rely on scanning microscopes (SPM) as a fundamental tool for our research in the physics department and we look forward to working more closely with Park Systems Mexico."

As the demand for AFM technology continuously grows in the region, Park Systems recognizes the need to provide technical sales and service with direct support. Park Systems plans to invest significant resources into the new Park Mexico facility to provide the vast Latin American scientific community a better opportunity to use Park AFM products. For example, Park Systems will display its Atomic Force Microscope at the XXVII International Materials Research Congress 2018 in Cancun, Mexico August 19-24 where its applications scientists will showcase and demo their leading AFM systems. Additionally, Park is planning a NanoScientific Symposium for Latin America early next year where users can hear from leading speakers in the field of nanotechnology, attend an AFM short course and network with other researchers in the field. An official grand opening of Park Mexico will be held in June 7, 2018, and already many in academia and industry give Park Systems an enthusiastic welcome.

"Park Mexico is a historical opportunity to establish more effective collaboration between the university sector and industry, especially in the development of knowledge and new technologies in nanoscience, a field of rapid development and expansion of science and technology," said Dr. Alejandro Giménez, Centro de Investigación y Estudios Avanzados.

Park Systems, a global AFM manufacturer, has offices in key cities worldwide, including Santa Clara, California; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Mannheim, Germany; Beijing, China; and Suwon, Korea and Mexico. Since becoming the only public offering for an AFM business in 2016, Park Systems growth initiatives reflect the robust growth of their business with many company-wide global initiatives for continued future word-wide success. For more information contact inquiry@parkafm.com.

About Park Systems

Park Systems is a world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems with a complete range of products for researchers and industry engineers in chemistry, materials, physics, life sciences, and semiconductor and data storage industries. Park's products are used by over a thousand of institutions and corporations worldwide. Park's AFM provides highest data accuracy at nanoscale resolution, superior productivity, and lowest operating cost thanks to its unique technology and innovative engineering. Park Systems Corporation is headquartered in Suwon, Korea with its Americas headquarters in Santa Clara, California. Park's products are sold and supported worldwide with regional headquarters in the US, Korea, Japan, and Singapore, Europe and distribution partners throughout Europe, Asia, and America. Please visit http://www.parksystems.com or call 408-986-1110 for more information.

