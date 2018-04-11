sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

NextGenTel Holding ASA - Annual report 2017

OSLO, Norway, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

See attachment for the Annual Report 2017 for NextGenTel Holding ASA.

IR contact:

Gaute Wigenstad Krekling
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
gaute.wigenstad.krekling@nextgentel.com
(+47)-986-86-973

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/1081/2493434/8cd0f4a35fdf8568.pdf

NextGenTel Annual Report 2017


