BCA Marketplace motored to the top of the FTSE 250 risers on Wednesday as the Webuyanycar.com owner said full year trading was ahead of expectations with "strong profit growth and with a net debt position lower than market forecasts". The second-hand car dealer said the positive outlook reported at the half year in November had continued during the second half of the financial year. Vedanta Resources shares were also in favour as the company reported record annual production from its Zinc India ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...