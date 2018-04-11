Markets in Asia finished mixed on Wednesday, with a number of bourses in the region giving up earlier gains as recently-boosted confidence in geopolitical relations began to waver. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.49% at 21,687.10, as the yen strengthened 0.33% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 106.85. Financial plays, oil companies and shipping were up, but they were offset by losses in the consumer goods sector. Shares in SoftBank Group rose 3.45% after reports that its US subsidiary ...

