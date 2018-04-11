sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

NextGenTel Holding ASA: Notice for Annual General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The annual general meeting (AGM) ofwill be held on2 May 2018 at 15:00 at the company's premises at Harbitzalleen 2A, Skoeyen, Oslo. See attachments for notice. A notice for the AGM will be sent to all shareholders and documents related to the AGM, including the annual report for 2017, are also available on the company's website (www.nextgentelholding.no/investor_relations).

IR contact:
Gaute Wigenstad Krekling
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
gaute.wigenstad.krekling@nextgentel.com
(+47)-986-86-973

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nextgentel-holding-asa/r/notice-for-annual-general-meeting,c2493397

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/1081/2493397/8e1ddce75d8cbfcf.pdf

Notice for annual general meeting 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire